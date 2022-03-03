UAE mHealth Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE mHealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE mHealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-mhealth-market/requestsample
Mobile health (mHealth) stands for the platform of providing healthcare services via web-based medical apps and smart devices, such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, personal digital assistants, etc. It can provide both clinical and non-clinical assistance to users, which ensures enhanced health monitoring, improved disease diagnosis, management of medical records, etc. mHealth also helps in maintaining proper health and wellness by tracking calorie intake, heart rate, sleep cycle, oxygen levels, etc.
The growing penetration of smartphones, coupled with high internet connectivity, is primarily driving the mHealth market in the UAE. This is further being supported by the rising digitalization of healthcare platforms. Moreover, mHealth is gaining traction in the country due to the increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, etc., which require constant medical supervision. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population is facing greater risks of chronic ailments that need home care-based treatments. Besides this, the rising utilization of mHealth applications in various smart wearable devices for remote health monitoring and collection of real-time patient statistics is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating integration of mHealth with several advancing technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, etc., to improve medical assistance is expected to bolster the mHealth market in the coming years.
UAE mHealth Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the UAE mHealth market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Apple Inc.
Bayer AG
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dexcom, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic Inc.
Nike Inc.
Samsung
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the UAE mHealth market on the basis of components, service type, stakeholders, end use and region.
Breakup by Components:
Wearables
mHealth Apps
Breakup by Service Type:
Monitoring Services
Diagnostic Services
Treatment Services
Wellness and Fitness Solutions
Other Services
Breakup by Stakeholders:
Mobile Operators
Device Vendors
Content Players
Healthcare Providers
Breakup by Application:
Clinical Applications
Communication and Training
Education and Awareness
Diagnostics and Treatment
Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking
Remote Data Collection
Remote Monitoring
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-mhealth-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
