UAE mHealth Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE mHealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE mHealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-mhealth-market/requestsample

Mobile health (mHealth) stands for the platform of providing healthcare services via web-based medical apps and smart devices, such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, personal digital assistants, etc. It can provide both clinical and non-clinical assistance to users, which ensures enhanced health monitoring, improved disease diagnosis, management of medical records, etc. mHealth also helps in maintaining proper health and wellness by tracking calorie intake, heart rate, sleep cycle, oxygen levels, etc.

The growing penetration of smartphones, coupled with high internet connectivity, is primarily driving the mHealth market in the UAE. This is further being supported by the rising digitalization of healthcare platforms. Moreover, mHealth is gaining traction in the country due to the increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, etc., which require constant medical supervision. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population is facing greater risks of chronic ailments that need home care-based treatments. Besides this, the rising utilization of mHealth applications in various smart wearable devices for remote health monitoring and collection of real-time patient statistics is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating integration of mHealth with several advancing technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, etc., to improve medical assistance is expected to bolster the mHealth market in the coming years.

UAE mHealth Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UAE mHealth market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc.

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Nike Inc.

Samsung

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the UAE mHealth market on the basis of components, service type, stakeholders, end use and region.

Breakup by Components:

Wearables

mHealth Apps

Breakup by Service Type:

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Wellness and Fitness Solutions

Other Services

Breakup by Stakeholders:

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Content Players

Healthcare Providers

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Applications

Communication and Training

Education and Awareness

Diagnostics and Treatment

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-mhealth-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

UAE Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-health-insurance-market

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-health-insurance-market

Vacuum Ovens Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vacuum-ovens-market

Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market

Stem Cell Banking Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.