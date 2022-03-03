Global Mining Truck Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mining Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mining truck market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Mining trucks are the heavy-duty dump trucks used to transport rocks and other mined materials. They are specially designed in accordance with off-road/off-highway conditions and are also equipped for slippery paths. The mining trucks majorly include bottom dump trucks, rear dump trucks, lube trucks, and water trucks. Bottom dump trucks, being the most common type, is deployed for transporting large amounts of mined materials.
The expanding mining industry, coupled with the rising need for smooth and efficient transportation of mined materials, is propelling the demand for mining trucks. Furthermore, the high prevalence of automation in mining operations to enhance productivity and reduce the risk of accidents further fuels the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of driverless electric vehicles to minimize greenhouse gas emissions is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, rising exploration of new coalfields and continuous extraction of precious metals have increased the requirement for high-capacity off-road vehicles, such as mining trucks. Besides this, the growing adoption of modern off-road vehicles by numerous construction companies is expected to further drive the demand for mining trucks in the coming years.
Mining Truck Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global mining truck market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
BEML Limited
Bryan Industries Pty Ltd
Caterpillar Inc.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Doosan Corporation
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Kress Corporation
OJSC BelAZ
Sany Group Co., Ltd.
Voltas Limited
Volvo Group
XCMG Group
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global mining truck market on the basis of type, application, payload capacity, drive and region.
Breakup by Type:
Bottom Dump
Rear Dump
Lube
Tow
Water
Others
Breakup by Application:
Coal Mining
Iron Mining
Copper Mining
Aluminum Mining
Others
Breakup by Payload Capacity:
< 90 Metric Tons
90≤149 Metric Tons
150≤290 Metric Tons
>290 Metric Tons
Breakup by Drive:
Mechanical Drive
Electrical Drive
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
