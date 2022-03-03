Electric Dental Handpieces Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends 2029

Electric dental handpieces market provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric dental handpieces are electric devices, which assist dentists to maintain balance of command and control for new restorative and endodontic processes. These devices are featured with high torque and provide accurate precision cutting with less vibration. These technological advanced devices replace air turbine powered handpiece motors.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in this market include Medidenta International Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., NSK Ltd., Nouvag, Dentsply Sirona, Inovadent, DENTAMERICA INC., KMD PRECISIN EUROPA, S.L., KaVo Dental, and Dentflex.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

• Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Increase in incidences of dental disorders, growth in geriatric population, and rise in number of dental clinics drive the market. Moreover, technological advancement such as electric dental handpieces with high flexibility and automatic reversing feature for endodontics procedures, and increase in healthcare awareness further boost the market. However, high cost of electric handpieces and presence of alternatives such as laser restrain the growth for the electric dental handpiece market. The development and introduction of new edition electric dental handpieces and their adoption by worldwide dentists present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Electric dental handpieces market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into high and low-speed handpieces. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into fiber optic LED handpiece and push button dental turbine handpiece. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

