Dr. Ralph Purcell of Purcell Orthopedic Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PARADISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hand is the way the body interacts with its environment. As a result, it is the most commonly injured part of the body; people are always putting their fingers where they shouldn't.

The hand is also among the most complex parts of the body. There are many different expectations of the hand when it has full use: the hand can throw a jab, open a door, knit a sweater or pick up a baby.

A hand surgeon uses one’s hands in the finest, most manipulative way possible.

Dr. Ralph Purcell is an orthopedic surgeon and hand surgeon, who is the founder of the Purcell Orthopedic Institute, where he offers “orthopedic excellence with a personal touch.”

Dr. Purcell has been a practicing physician for over 30 years and has extensive experience in General Orthopedics and Hand Surgery. He is a former Director of Hand Surgery and Attending Orthopedic Surgeon in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University and a former Attending Surgeon at Beth Israel Hospital at Harvard University. He is currently an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at the HonorHealth hospital system in Scottsdale and Phoenix, AZ.

Dr. Purcell says he chose orthopedic surgery because it allows him to care for all patients, both men and women, of all ages.

“I'm taking care of newborns heading to the nursery and patients who are over a hundred years old,” says Dr. Purcell. “It's a field that is so broad. We’re dealing with surgical treatments and conservative treatments for everything from tumors to infections to sports injuries, but it's also a very happy field, too, because people are often coming in pain to me and hopefully by the end of their treatment, I’ve made them feel a lot better.”

Dr. Purcell pursued a microsurgery/hand surgery fellowship at New York University, which required an additional year of training following his orthopedic residency.

Unlike almost every other hand surgeon, however, Dr. Purcell never gave up his general orthopedic surgery practice.

“I’m taking care of Jimmy's knee when he strains it playing football. I am treating a little girl who was born without a thumb by creating a thumb for her. I've maintained a parallel path as both a general orthopedic surgeon and the hand surgeon other orthopedic surgeons refer their patients to for complicated hand problems.”

By pursuing a career as both a general orthopedist and a hand surgeon, Dr. Purcell is able to provide the necessary overview required for a multi-trauma case, without the need to enlist multiple specialists with their limited focus. This has served him particularly well in his additional career as a medical expert witness.

“Many years ago, a colleague suggested I would be a great person for performing expert witness work because he could see how I explain my care of the patient to both the patient and family”” says Dr. Purcell. “That is its own art above and beyond knowing orthopedics. You not only have to be smart and knowledgeable, but you have to communicate your ideas in a way that they are understood and make sense.”

As an expert witness, Dr. Purcell provides clarity to the most complex general orthopedic and hand issues, including injury causation and extent of impairment.

“The lawyers on both sides and the adjusters that I deal with are simply seeking the truth. They want to do the right thing for their clients, but they need to know what the right thing is. My work as an expert witness helps facilitate that.

“Both sides, plaintiffs and defendants, need medical experts. Even though we're dealing with very smart people, they're not orthopedic surgeons. They still need a detailed understanding of what happened to their clients. Did this car accident or slip and fall incident cause any injury to occur or is their problem preexisting in nature?”

“There sometimes is absolute certainty on the part of the doctors who are treating their patients; yet sometimes I do not share that certainty. I provide a rationale for whether treatment was appropriate. Did the patient receive the best care possible, or was there anything else that could have been done?”

“In the court room, once again, I'm being a teacher, making something that's incredibly complex, understandable to the average person so that one’s responsibility as a thoughtful juror can be fulfilled.”

