Former Trump Official and Republican Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson Endorsed by Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson

BUTLER, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson endorsed Wayne Johnson’s U.S. Congressional bid today, saying that “We need to stop the stupid in Washington by sending a conservative to stand up for our rights and moral values.”The endorsement comes after Wayne recently shared his vision and qualifications for the seat in Congress with Sheriff Watson on his 30-county tour of the 2nd District. He heard the issues and law enforcement challenges his community faces every day. Sheriff Watson said his top issue is recruiting, paying and retaining officers.As virtually all Republicans in the district understand, Sheriff Watson pointed out a disconnect between the hard-working people of Taylor County and the how the out-of-control, Democratic-led chaos that exists today in Washington.“What’s going on in Washington these days is absolutely mind-boggling,” Watson said. “We need someone like Wayne Johnson to go up there and stop it in its tracks.”“I’m proud to have earned Sheriff Watson’s support, and you can bet I’m going to take what I learned from him to Washington with me,” Wayne said. “The federal government is supposed to answer to us – to support the hard work our communities do to make life better for their citizens and to stay the heck out of our way otherwise. These days our so-called leaders seem to have that backwards – they aren’t much help, and they push policies that make things worse.”###

Wayne Johnson Visiting with Taylor County Sheriff, Jeff Watson talking about support for law enforcement.