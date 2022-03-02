Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce arrests have been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:19 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Albert Smith, of Grand Junction, TN.

 

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32 year-old John Wilkins, of Temple Hills, MD, and 34 year-old Marcel Gavin, of Northeast, DC. They both were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.