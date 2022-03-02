Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspect gained entry into a building, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect entered an office, took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 32 year-old James Washington, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.