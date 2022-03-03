Serverless Architecture Industry Analysis of Top Leaders with Regional Outlook by 2025

AMR Logo

The adoption of cloud computing due to the extensive use of SaaS models, such as CRM and ERP solutions, is further supporting the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid rise of the app development market along with increase in demand for useful applications for different platforms such as Android and iOS have boosted the growth of the serverless architecture market.

However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture market.

According to the report, the global serverless architecture market generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The effects of COVID-19 are having a considerable impact on the technology sector, acting on raw materials supply, disturbing the electronics value chain, and triggering an escalatory risk on products. However, this interference and obstruction has instigated a stimulation for remote working, and a rapid focus on assessing the end-to-end value chain.

Based on the deployment model, the public cloud segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The private cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.0% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the web application development segment accounted for nearly half of the global market share in the year 2017, and is expected to dominate during the study period. At the same time, the IoT backend segment would portray the CAGR of 31.7% till 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

