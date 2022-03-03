Internet Security Industry Present Scenario, Business Growth and Development Factors by 2030

The study features extensive research of the internet security industry and illustrates the current and future orientation of its market position

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet Security Industry is segmented into product & services, technology, application, and geography. Based on product & services, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2015, the software security solutions segment accounted for around 74.8% of the overall revenue, owing to the widespread adoption of these software solutions among individual & corporate users. However, industry leaders, such as Intel, HP, and Symantec, have heavily invested to develop cloud-based security solutions. Therefore, services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

Global Internet Security Industry report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $46.5 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2016-2021. The market is driven by the huge demand for Internet security software solutions due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the adoption of cloud-based Internet security systems.

Based on technology, the report segments the market into authentication, access control technology, content filtering technology, and cryptography (encryption) technology. Authentication technology segment dominated the market in 2015, accounting for more than 40% market share. Authentication technologies are used in single sign-on like password-based logins as well as complex systems, such as tokens, public-key certificates, and even biometrics.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, government, manufacturing, education, aerospace, defense & intelligence, and others. In 2015, BFSI was the highest revenue-generating segment in terms of revenue. The education sector is expected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Key findings of Internet Security Industry:

• Among the key application sectors, Education is expected to exhibit highest growth over the forecast period

• The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the most lucrative market, both in terms of size and growth

• Internet security services would witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Favorable regulations & policies along with proactive e-commerce & e-governance initiatives have fostered the growth of theInternet Security Industry. Market players have adopted product launch, partnership, and acquisitions as their key strategies to improve their market foothold and enhance their product portfolio. The prominent companies profiled in this report include Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard (HP) Company, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, and Dell Inc.

