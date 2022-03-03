Eve Shuman Takes Rep. AOC’s ‘Courage to Change’ Policy Pledge
Today, the Courage to Change PAC, founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced that Eve T. Shuman has been awarded their ‘Policy Pledge Distinction.’RIVERDALE PARK, MARYLAND, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Courage to Change PAC, founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced that Eve T. Shuman has been awarded their ‘Policy Pledge Distinction.’ This distinction was awarded to 37 local and state candidates across the country based on the successful completion of a questionnaire, which asked candidates to make a range of policy commitments - including rejecting all donations from corporate PACs; increasing funding for crisis response services; making public undergraduate programs free; ending exclusionary zoning; repealing the Faircloth and Hyde amendments; and limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
“When voters see that a candidate has received the Courage to Change distinction, they know that candidate is people-funded, committed to the grassroots, and supports policies that prioritize the working-class in the pursuit of social, economic, and racial justice,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a statement. “The CTC policy distinction is awarded to candidates who clearly demonstrate an unwavering commitment to change a political system that puts wealthy special interests ahead of working people. It means you have the courage to stand up to established interests, big money, and politics as usual no matter the Party.”
Multiple candidates in the same race can receive the ‘Courage to Change’ Policy Pledge Distinction. The distinction does not serve as an endorsement from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, or the Courage to Change PAC. The Courage to Change Policy Pledge Distinction was used for the first time in 2021 in the New York City council races. Sixteen candidates who received the distinction won office - including Shahana Hanif, the first Muslim American woman elected to New York City Council. The full list of candidates who received the distinction can be found here.
Eve Shuman stated, “I am honored that The Courage to Change PAC, which was founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recognized the strength of our robust progressive policy platform. Once elected to Prince George’s County Council, I will be an unyielding champion for the residents of District 3.”
The Courage to Change PAC was founded by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez with the goal of elevating candidates who display political courage — people who refuse to bow to establishment pressure, who advocate ferociously for working-class families, and who have lived the same struggles as the people they seek to represent. More information is available here.
