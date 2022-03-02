FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT to Offer $300K in Grants to Improve Traffic Safety

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), in conjunction with the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration, is offering $300,000 in grant funds to support programs that improve traffic safety and help toward the District’s Vision Zero initiative of achieving zero traffic fatalities.

DDOT will offer four grants up to $75,000 each to support services and activities designed to prevent traffic deaths and injuries on District streets. Organizations eligible to apply for the grants include non-profit organizations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, universities, and District agencies.

Applications should be data-driven and evidence-based; have a direct impact on behavioral changes for users of the District’s transportation network, and meet the requirements of the highway safety grant program. Previous grant monies have supported behavioral change projects that reduce impaired driving; encourage seat belt use; promote child passenger safety seats; reduce speed-related fatalities, and promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities that will occur between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023. This is a reimbursable grant, based on expenditures. Indirect costs and research-based projects cannot be funded.

Applications will be accepted between March 1 and May 2, 2022. New applicants must also register here by March 11 for the Grantee workshop, which is scheduled for March 18, 2022. Organizations interested in applying for a grant can learn more about the application process and obtain the application form via DDOT’s Highway Safety Office (HSO) website, where the list of grants awarded in FY2022 is also available.

