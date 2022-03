StartMarch 3, 2022 9:00 AM MSTEndMarch 3, 2022 10:00 AM MST

Join ULI and Idaho Commerce for part-1 of a 2-part educational program series on business incentives.

This presentation will provide an overview of fiscally responsible Idaho business financial incentives and tax credits available to Idaho businesses looking to expand, relocate or start new.

The presentation will be led by Idaho Commerce Business Attraction Manager, Susie Davidson.

This will be a formal presentation followed by Q&A- questions submitted via zoom chat.

