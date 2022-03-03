DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health revises Interim Administrative Rules for Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licensing Program

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) revised interim administrative rules for the medical cannabis licensing program went into effect on Feb. 24. The rules apply statewide and can be found at the DOH’s medical cannabis program website health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

The original interim rules were focused on implementing the medical cannabis dispensary law and getting the dispensary system up and running. The revised interim rules focus on six specific areas:

Legislative changes to HRS Chapter 329D; Manufacturing requirements for edible cannabis products; Additional product safety measures for all cannabis products; Clarification on collection of samples for testing; Laboratory testing; and Hemp production and processing as related to the medical cannabis dispensary system.

DOH has posted links to the revised interim rules on the medical cannabis website including an executive summary and frequently asked questions. Questions about the rules should be emailed to [email protected]. The FAQs will be updated as new questions are received.

There are currently 18 licensed retail centers in Hawai‘i:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720



Kaua‘i

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

1087 Limahana Pl, Unit 4B in Lahaina

Pono Life Sciences located at:

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

O‘ahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu

Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Parkway, in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, Aiea, HI 96701



As of January 31, 2022, a statewide total of 33,951 in-state patients and 2,748 caregivers were registered statewide. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and severe pain.

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period from licensed dispensaries. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

The revised interim rules became effective on February 24, 2022 and will remain in effect until July 1, 2025, or until rules are adopted pursuant to chapter 91 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS). More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

