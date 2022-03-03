Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,517 in the last 365 days.

PSD News Release: THE STATE OF HAWAIʻI SHOWING SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE BY LIGHTING ALOHA TOWER BLUE AND YELLOW

HONOLULU – At the direction of Governor David Ige, the Hawaii Department of Transportation will light Aloha Tower yellow and blue to show support for Ukrainians as they continue to defend their country against Russia.

“The lighting of Aloha Tower in the colors of the Ukrainian flag symbolizes Hawaiʻi’s support for the people of Ukraine. Russia’s ongoing attack on innocent citizens is unconscionable. The State of Hawaiʻi stands with the people of Ukraine in support of their right to democracy and peace,” Gov. Ige said.

Aloha Tower will be lit yellow and blue from Wednesday, March 2, 2022 through Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

###

You just read:

PSD News Release: THE STATE OF HAWAIʻI SHOWING SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE BY LIGHTING ALOHA TOWER BLUE AND YELLOW

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.