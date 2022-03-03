Celebrate Read Across America Day with Director Watson

On Read Across America Day, we’re celebrating books that ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of readers. Whether you dream of exploring the depths of Puget Sound or climbing the heights of the Cascades, there’s a book for that.

Today, Laura Watson, director of the Department of Ecology, would like to share one of her favorite books – “1, 2, 3 Salish Sea” by Nikki McClure.

We are fortunate that the unique Salish Sea ecosystem found in McClure’s beautifully illustrated book is in Washington’s own back yard.

Perhaps you’ll even recognize a few of the creatures.

We hope you’ll continue to seek out books that inspire and help grow your love of reading. If you need help discoving a book that fits your interest, be sure to check out the National Education Association's "find your book" option.

Happy Read Across America Day!

Thank you to Nikki McClure and Sasquatch Books for permission to read “1, 2, 3 Salish Sea.”

About Read Across America

Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) and guided by a committee of educators, NEA’s Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.