Two I-10 ramps at Miller Road reopen after reconstruction work

PHOENIX – Two Interstate 10 ramps at the Miller Road Interchange in Buckeye have reopened to traffic more than a week ahead of schedule after being closed since late January for reconstruction as part of an ongoing freeway improvement project in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened the westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road early Wednesday morning (March 2). Drivers used detours via Watson Road while the ramps at Miller Road were closed.

ADOT anticipates the two remaining ramps at the Miller Road interchange will close for approximately six weeks for similar reconstruction work starting March 18, weather permitting.

The work on the ramps at Miller Road is part of an $82 million project to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The interchanges at Miller and Watson roads are being reconstructed using the diverging diamond design. The entire I-10 project is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

