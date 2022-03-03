Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,515 in the last 365 days.

Two I-10 ramps at Miller Road reopen after reconstruction work

I-10SignBuckeyeAreaNearMillerRoadADOTfile2021nintzel.jpgPHOENIX – Two Interstate 10 ramps at the Miller Road Interchange in Buckeye have reopened to traffic more than a week ahead of schedule after being closed since late January for reconstruction as part of an ongoing freeway improvement project in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened the westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road early Wednesday morning (March 2). Drivers used detours via Watson Road while the ramps at Miller Road were closed.

ADOT anticipates the two remaining ramps at the Miller Road interchange will close for approximately six weeks for similar reconstruction work starting March 18, weather permitting. 

The work on the ramps at Miller Road is part of an $82 million project to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The interchanges at Miller and Watson roads are being reconstructed using the diverging diamond design. The entire I-10 project is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

You just read:

Two I-10 ramps at Miller Road reopen after reconstruction work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.