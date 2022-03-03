Submit Release
Vermont Department of Labor to host Construction Jobs in Vermont Virtual Job Fairs

Montpelier, Vt. – Jobseekers have no shortage of opportunities in today’s job market, with employers hiring across all industries. With the spring season right around the corner, one of the industries in the highest demand for workers is construction.

To help connect jobseekers with opportunities in the construction industry, the Vermont Department of Labor will host a #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fair for Construction Jobs in Vermont on Thursday March 4 and March 17 at 11:00am. The virtual events will include construction employers from across the state, hiring for all skill levels and abilities. More than 15 employers are expected to take part in the March 3 event, with additional employers to present on March 17.

The Department’s labor market information data show the average annual salary for an employee working in the construction industry is $55,078. Jobseekers looking to learn more about careers in construction, and employers looking to post jobs or recruit talent, are encouraged to the contact the Department directly at 833-719-1051 or online at Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.

