Attorney General Donovan Co-Leads Nationwide Investigation into TikTok

Bipartisan Group of Attorneys General Concerned for Safety and Well-Being of Children

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced he is co-leading a bipartisan, nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys general across the country are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

“Like many parents and caregivers, I continue to be concerned about the negative impact of social media on children and young adults,” said Attorney General Donovan. “This investigation is about protecting kids and supporting parents. My office will do all that it can to protect young Vermonters from online harms.”

The investigation announced today will look into the harms use of TikTok’s product causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

Attorney General Donovan has long been concerned about the negative impacts of social media platforms on young Vermonters. In May 2021, the Attorney General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, Attorney General Donovan announced his investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

Attorney General Donovan is joined in leading this investigation by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Tennessee. They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Asst. Director of Communications, 802-828-3171

Last modified: March 2, 2022