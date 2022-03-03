NRIA to build new luxury residential project in Pompano Beach, Florida
SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is pleased to announce that plans are in place for the New Jersey-based firm to build a new luxury residential project in Pompano Beach, Florida.
The proposed development is to be constructed at 305 Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach, a popular seaside city just north of Fort Lauderdale. The planned project will offer 40 condominiums for sale, each with three bedrooms and a choice of either three or 3.5 bathrooms.
In addition, 95 parking spaces will be available at the proposed development, and NRIA expects to offer 1,732 square feet of retail space for rent at the site.
NRIA was attracted to the Pompano Beach location for its prime position along Florida’s Gold Coast, an area that is experiencing rapid growth, according to Rich Stabile, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction, and Sales for NRIA.
“Pompano Beach is thriving as a beach destination,” Stabile says. “It’s a growing waterfront area that boasts sandy beaches and warm, clear waters. The views from this project are, of course, beautiful.”
305 Briny Avenue is located directly at the oceanside, with a short path leading to the beach from the proposed condominiums.
“Pompano Beach offers a wonderful lifestyle,” adds NRIA’s Stabile. “You’re centrally located between Palm Beach and Miami so that you are close enough, but also just far enough away to enjoy the benefits of living in a slower-paced, smaller city.”
A construction start date for the planned project has not yet been determined.
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
Contact information:
Dawn Ouellette Nixon
Repute PR
212-736-0800
cam@reputepr.com
https://reputepr.com/
Dawn Ouellette Nixon
