Doseology Initiates Canadian Retail Sales Strategy Coast to Coast Signing with Connect Brand Management
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE:MOOD)VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (“Doseology” or the “Company”) is excited to announce it has signed a Brand and Product Representation Agreement with Connect Brand Management, a national CPG firm specializing in sales and marketing for leading natural food and nutraceutical brands, to accelerate the Company’s revenue and product rollout in Canada.
“The Connect team has extensive expertise and relationships throughout the natural product category in grocery, retail and pharmacy in Canada. Doseology will leverage this expertise to vigorously drive the brand’s distributional footprint to establish its shelf presence and build consumer loyalty and sales velocity,” said Doseology’s Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Olson.
According to J.P. Bichay, President and Owner of Connect Brand Management, “CBM recognizes the adaptogen market is exploding and is happy to announce its partnership with Doseology. Quality products from a trusted Canadian company.”
About Connect Brand Management
Connect Brand Management represents the best natural and organic brands from around the world. Nimble in their approach, they are in the simple business of taking brands and concepts to the next level from coast to coast. They close the gaps, most notably the ones that impact the bottom line. Connect’s philosophy is simple. They work with people and brands they respect that have commonalities and values that mimic their own. Connect Brand Management is a leading sales agency that specializes in launching and growing retail brands in the natural product arena across Canada.
For Doseology retail store sales contact:
info@connectbrandmanagement.com
http://connectbrandmanagement.com
About Doseology Sciences
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is building a progressive brand focused on health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology’s medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on www.doseology.com.
For further information contact:
Investor Relations: investor@doseology.com
General Inquiries: hello@doseology.com
Telephone: 236-349-0064
Website: http://www.doseology.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements pertaining to distribution and sales of Doseology’s medicinal mushroom products and Doseology’s plans, focus and objectives. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company’s securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Ralph Olson
Doseology Sciences Inc
+1 236-349-0064
email us here