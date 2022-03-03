How To Resolve Those Sleepless Nights In New Parenthood For Once And For All Using Night Nannies
Night Nannies Essex are dedicated to getting exhausted postpartum mums the professional support and rest they need for more settled babies.ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sital Patel, a mother of 3 and owner of Night Nannies Essex, speaks about the struggles of becoming a mother in the current times. As women, we talk so much about the fear of birth, but what about beyond that, what about those sleepless nights, how do new parents get through it? How are new mothers equipped to deal with a newborn during those most difficult early weeks? We spoke to Sital, who has spent all of her adult life supporting mothers through her extensive background in the childcare industry.
"She has always had a burning desire to work with babies and children from as far back as she can remember, but the real passion for working with newborns came 11 years ago when she too became a mother and faced the real-life struggles women face when handed their baby to nurture and be responsible for with no idea that there's a lot more to it then what mothers are ever told or anticipate."
Sital experienced misguidance from friends, family, and even various professionals, which led her to feel alone and very confused at a time when she needed support the most.
Her first daughter suffered from a cow's milk protein allergy, her days were long, and the nights never had an end. Her family spoke to many professionals, and no one seemed to have the answers as to why her baby never settled or why she couldn't keep milk down, or why she never slept longer than 20 minutes intervals night or day!
It was then that it occurred to her that there needs to be more specialist support for new mums, more hands-on support to prevent mothers from feeling so alone.
Dozens of her clients have claimed to have herself, a maternity nurse, a night nanny, or a sleep consultant walk through their door gave them almost immediate relief that they had someone with hands-on experience, and evidence-based knowledge, a professional from the world of newborns babies and sleep support, who can guide them through so many challenges they come up against. Yet this kind of service seems to be the best-kept secret!
“New mothers are also at risk for insomnia, daytime sleepiness, anxiety, depression, non-refreshing sleep, and fatigue. Sleep deprivation can worsen symptoms of postpartum depression, which affects one in eight mothers”
"Navigating your and your newborn's sleep are among the steepest challenges during the early weeks of an infant's life." ~ Dr. Rebecca Robbins
Night Nannies offer their carefully hand-picked professionals to reflect their values. All of which undergo extensive background checks to ensure their clients' security and peace of mind. They customise the support needs to meet the specific requirements of the client, with complete flexibility.
At Night Nannies Essex, they believe a happy mum equals a happy baby; they use their expertise to nurture both giving more, leading to a more settled environment and restful nights for all of the family. So, if you are a mother who needs that hands-on support with a personable touch, you can get in touch with Night Nannies Essex.
