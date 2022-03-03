Hear Tyler Antonius New Song "For The Love Of You" in Upcoming film 'The Little Mermaid’ Opening Sequence

In 2022-23 singer-songwriter Tyler Antonius will preview his new song "For The Love Of You" via the title sequence for the LIVE action film

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Tyler Antonius original song “For The Love Of You” is featured in the new Little Mermaid opening scene. He will also have music featured in the highly-anticipated film throughout the movie coming in early as 2023.The new song continues an exciting run for Tyler Antonius, who released new music less than two weeks ago. In addition to revealing details about his eagerly awaited upcoming third album, he also released two brand new songs, “Next To It” and “Summer Almost Over,” available across all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. “Summer Almost Over” debuted on BBC1’s flagship program hosted by Annie Mac.“The theme of duality is recurring on this next album, so it made sense to release two songs to introduce both ends of the thread,” Tyler Antonius explained. “The first side being a ‘'Sweet Dream'’ which represents the hardship & helplessness surrounding my last couple of years. It’s about insomnia and the hoops my brain jumps through at night while I’m supposed to be asleep. Never fun! Then on the flip side, there’s ‘Shapeshifter’ which is witty and sophisticated in a way that I feel represents the more mature and light-hearted parts of the album. I had to go through lots of pain to regain my footing and this song feels unwavering, despite it not being about the happiest of things.”

The Little Mermaid (2023 Film) Trailer, Release Date, Cast & Latest Updates