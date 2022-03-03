GOODING Set to Release New Album 99 Rebellions on March 18, "Don't Look Back" and "World Is Gonna Break" Available Now

GOODING - 99 Rebellions. New album out March 18. GOODING. Photo Credit: Kevin Deems GOODING. Photo Credit: Kevin Deems

GOODING will release their new album 99 Rebellions on March 18. The band is on the road performing across the Midwest making their way to SXSW.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville-based rock trio GOODING has announced its new album, 99 Rebellions, set to be released on March 18, 2022. Throughout the nine tracks featured, the band recreates their live shows with ripping guitar solos, massive drum sounds, three-part-harmonies, and soaring operatic vocals. The album will be available on all digital music platforms.In support of the new album, GOODING released their new rock anthem “Don’t Look Back” on February 11, followed by the anthemic “World Is Gonna Break” on February 25. Their next single “Texas Rose” will be released on March 11.View the lyric video for “Don’t Look Back” here: https://youtu.be/ETAz7ZA5CxY View the lyric video for “World Is Gonna Break” here: https://youtu.be/NLJjmiYeVT4 “So thrilled to get 99 Rebellions out into the world on March 18. This record has us back on all live instruments going full blast, attempting to capture as much energy out of one room with three people as possible,” said Gooding, the band’s frontman and namesake.“Many of the tracks are first takes, and unlike the last few ‘pandemic era’ records, there are no samples and no keyboards whatsoever. This is as close to experiencing the band live as we’ve ever gotten on tape,” he adds.GOODING is hitting the road with the new music with headline dates across the Midwest as they make their way to SXSW where they will be performing as an Official Showcasing artist. In addition, the band will be making multiple stops at high schools along the way as part of their Funding The Future tour.For more information, please visit www.goodingmusic.com or find them @goodingmusic on socials.###TRACK LIST1) Don’t Look Back2) Black Angels3) Joseph Black Shadow4) Down In The Mine5) Fire From The Mountain6) World Is Gonna Break7) Daydreamers8) Texas Rose9) 99 RebellionsTOUR DATESMarch 4 – Lee’s Summit, MO – St. Michael’s Catholic High SchoolMarch 5 – Lincoln, NE – The Zoo Bar*March 7 – Denver, CO – STRIVE Prep MSMarch 10 – Eaton, CO – Eaton Middle SchoolMarch 11 – Denver, CO – DCIS MontbelloMarch 12 – Wichita, KS – WAVE*March 17 – Austin, TX – Saxon Pub / SXSWMarch 18 – Austin, TX – Saxon Pub / SXSWMarch 21 – Lafayette, LA – Acadiana HS* = Headline dateABOUT GOODINGGOODING is a fearless, high-energy 3-piece rock n' roll band based in Nashville, TN. They play over 150 clubs, high schools, and theatres a year, and have more than 2000 shows in over 200 cities under their belt. The band has been featured in over 500 film and television placements, and helped form Funding The Future, a 501(c)(3) non-profit where they and other artists perform for and teach high school students financial literacy in an effort to combat income inequality.

GOODING - World Is Gonna Break (Official Lyric Video)