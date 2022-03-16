So, What’s So Special About Dr. Mark Scholz, MD., of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc., and His Highly Esteemed Book?

Dr. Mark Scholz, MD.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer is a multi-billion dollar business and standard care with surgery is still being presented as the first option. This is because surgeons do the biopsies and make the initial diagnosis.

Fifteen years ago surgery was the only reasonable approach so the risk of impotence and incontinence was accepted as necessary to cure cancer. Rapid progress on many fronts completes changes this. Now dozens of superior options exist that result in higher cure rates and far fewer side effects.

The urology industry has been so slow to react because the urologists are treating many other problems such as kidney stones, kidney cancers, infections, bladder cancers, and many other diseases of the urinary tract. There is very little time to learn about and implement all these new treatments for prostate cancer.

Tragically, in the modern milieu which offers so many superior alternatives, patients are being hustled into an outdated operation with inferior outcomes and long-lasting unpleasant side effects.

Navigating the rapidly changing world of prostate cancer requires highly- specialized expertise.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets.

Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers is an indispensable map through the medical minefield of prostate cancer, revised and updated with the latest developments in treatment options.

Every year almost a quarter of a million confused and frightened American men are tossed into a prostate cancer cauldron stirred by salespeople representing a multibillion-dollar industry. Patients are too often rushed into a radical prostatectomy, a major operation that rarely prolongs life and more than half the time leaves them impotent. Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers argues that close monitoring—active surveillance rather than surgery or radiation—should be the initial treatment approach for many men at the low- and intermediate-risk stages.

In a unique collaboration, doctor and patient provide a wholly new perspective on managing this disease. Ralph Blum’s account of his personal struggle, together with Dr. Mark Scholz’s presentation of new scientific advances, offers convincing evidence that this noninvasive approach can be crucial in preventing tens of thousands of men from being overtreated each year. This revised and updated second edition:

-Highlights the latest prostate cancer treatment options that preserve erectile and urinary function while prolonging the lifespan

-Establishes updated protocol for how to accurately interpret high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) while avoiding the invasive, dangerous random biopsy

-Recounts true patient stories that accurately represent the hurdles today’s patients face while navigating a prostate cancer diagnosis

-Introduces the latest evidence in the radiation vs. radical prostatectomy debate

-Presents the latest thinking on diet and exercise for men with prostate cancer

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Invasion-Prostate-Snatchers-Essential-Managing/dp/1635421861