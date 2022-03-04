Launch of the Book Operation Dangun: Make Korea an Empire of Love by Mina Lee

Chicago, IL — A whirlwind of history, fiction, romance and adventure is what you will experience in this thrilling and must read novel.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STAES, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Past Lives ....Found Love....Present Danger!”Make Korea an Empire , by Mina Lee encourages inspiration and finding one’s destiny.To portray this powerful trans dimensional love story, the author chose Dangun, Korea’s 1st King and founder for Dangun embodies all the virtues indispensable for a harmonious relationship and society.The glorious past and precepts of Ancient Korean History little known or explored today are brought to light as the illuminating principle of Hongikinkan, a philosophy of governing based on the tenet of widely benefiting humanityDangun’s Joseon (2333BC - 238 BC ) was an enlightened kingdom where yin preceded yang and humanity was governed by divine virtue and saintly benevolence. The happiness of each individual was the ultimate goal serving as an essential bond coagulating society. A rare concept, indeed its importance was recognized in 1776 by Thomas Jefferson who incorporated it in the Declaration of Independence.The pursuit of happiness is a powerful element of fulfilling one’s destiny. There is no happiness without love. This immersive time travel novel bespeaks that love binds all things, transcends all things, and reveals that there is no happiness without love.Thus, Dangun Korea's 1st King and founder returns in this immortal time travel love story of epical proportions as Kim Dan to save the love of his life Mina, and his country from an impending terrorist attack planned by the evil North Korean General Kang Dae.The divine love between Dangun and Mina conquers and inspires everyone to believe in eternal love -- the only thing that matters.Operation Dangun explores the depth of love and identity that never fade, regardless of the centuries that pass, and the relentless pull of fulfilling one's destiny.The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Kindle Operation DangunMina Lee has a master’s degree in history is an accomplished scholar, linguist, educator, -- and most importantly a compassionate human being.For sponsorship, corporate partnership opportunities, and any other questions, please contact:Mina LeeTel: +1.312-532-4688 Email: minalee2333@gmail.com