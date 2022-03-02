PUTT, Arizona Pharmacists Meet with Senator Krysten Sinema's Health Policy Advisor on PBM Reform
We need to move from a PBM-controlled market back to an unfettered free market. Pharmacies are unable to compete because PBMs have complete control.”WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition Co-Chair Teresa Dickinson, Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency Executive Director Monique Whitney and a contingent of Arizona pharmacists and patient advocates spent the first day of March talking with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's health policy advisor Sylvia Lee about PBM reform.
The discussion covered a litany of PBM practices that obstruct patient care and oppress small business pharmacies, including patient steering, DIR fees, non-negotiable contracts, prioritizing brand over generic medications, below-cost reimbursements, and more.
"Senator Sinema takes a pragmatic approach to problem-solving, which is what's needed in order to solve the problem of high drug prices. Any legislation aimed at lowering end costs for patients must address the practices we're discussing today," Ms. Whitney told Ms. Lee. "We need to move from a PBM-controlled market back to an unfettered free market. Pharmacies are unable to compete because PBMs have complete control."
Ms. Lee indicated the Senator's office had been receiving complaints about PBM practices, and that Sen. Sinema is in contact with Sen. Chuck Grassley, sponsor of the Prescription Drug Price Reduction Act introduced in 2020, and is following Sen. Raphael Warnock's recently introduced Affordable Insulin Now Act. She thanked attendees and assured them of Sen. Sinema's interest and commitment to creating a holistic solution that addresses the entirety of the issue rather than focusing on a single aspect.
The meeting was organized by the PBM Accountability Project. PUTT and the Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition were invited to participate along with patient advocates in order to draw attention to the need for PBM oversight at the federal level. There are currently 9 bills introduced on Capitol Hill that would impact PBM practices and/or drug pricing, which can be found here. The PBM Accountability Project is setting up similar meetings in other states. Please contact PUTT at info@truthrx.org for additional information.
