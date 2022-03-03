MarketForce Releases 1st Annual New Business Formation Trends Report
Industry leading data compiler shares insights on historic Post-Covid New Business Formations
Having specialized in compiling New Business data for nearly 40 years, MarketForce is in a unique position to help our customers interpret the numbers and understand what current trends mean to them.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketForce Corp., the industry leader in supplying the freshest, most accurate data on New Business formations, has just released their first annual New Business Formation Trends Report. Based on deep analysis of their own historic data, coupled with US Census and other economic indicators, this report looks at what is behind the historic levels of New Business Formations we are seeing month after month. The report examines New Business Formations by region, state, industry and other firmographic data, to unveil the trends that matter most to marketers.
Bruce Kimmel, the SVP of Growth and New Business at MarketForce, was behind the report and says, “Having specialized in compiling New Business data for nearly 40 years, MarketForce is in a unique position to help our customers interpret the numbers and understand what current trends mean to them.” Kimmel went on to say that “the current New Business environment presents a huge opportunity to any company that offers products or services that help entrepreneurs establish and grow their new business. Our New Business Formation Trends Report will help them understand who is opening new businesses, where these businesses are located and in which industries they compete." MarketForce believes that a deeper understanding of these trends will allow marketers to, more effectively, target these new prospects and gain long-term customers.
“We know that New Business Owners have a long list of products and services they need to research and purchase as they prepare open their business," continued Kimmel. "Marketers have a very small window during which to target and get their offer in front of these entrepreneurs – speed is essential! We also know that once a business owner signs on with a supplier, most will not change suppliers ever.” With these facts in mind, MarketForce compiles New Business Registration data in “Real-Time” making it possible for their customers to reach the New Business owner within days, or even hours, of registering their business. Learn more about MarketForce New Business and New Business Owner data.
To request a FREE COPY of the 2022 New Business Formation Trends Report, please go to www.marketforcecorp.com/contact and type 2022 Report in the comments section.
About MarketForce
Since 1984, MarketForce has been the leading source of New Business Registration data, and is proud to say that their first customer is still a customer today. Their customers include some of the nation’s leading brands in: Banking/Financial Services, Internet/Telcom, Business Products, Insurance, Merchant Services/Payments, Promotional Products, Fintech, Martech, Fleet Services, Computers/Technology, Shipping & Logistics, Consulting and more!
While other data companies may offer New Business data as part their broader offering, MarketForce has specialized in compiling and supplying New Business data exclusively. They have continually improved their processes to ensure that they are delivering the FRESHEST, MOST ACCURATE and MOST PRODUCTIVE New Business data available. In fact, in head-to-head tests, many of their clients report that they routinely see a New Business record from MarketForce 3-4 weeks, and in many cases months, before they see that same record from other New Business data sources. Marketers understand that a 3-4 week head start, could mean the difference between signing a new customer or losing them to a competitor.
MarketForce data is available for marketing through Direct Mail, Email, Social Media, and Digital channels. Many of their clients are also utilizing their data to inform internal databases or as the basis for building out Identity Graphs. With data points on both the New Business and New Business Owner, MarketForce offers a 360 degree view of the new business.
To learn more about MarketForce and how you can leverage their industry leading data, reach out to them at sales@marketforcecorp.com or 610-356-5220.
Mae James
Market Force Corporation
maejames@marketforcecorp.com
