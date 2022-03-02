MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 21, 2022 to Monday, February 28, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 21, 2022, through Monday, February 28, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

A Browning Arms Invector BPS Special Steel 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-025-547

A Sig Sauer P224 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jonathan Bartholomew Plater, of Lanham, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Interfering with Reports/Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-025-606

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Thornton Kidrick, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered firearm, Counterfeit Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-025-677

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Vondray Deshawn Gibson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-025-714

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-025-982

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Malik Tyshawn Brown, of Northeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-026-014

A Taurus G2C PT111 Millennium 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Toney Marvin Barnes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-026-207

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jason Holiday, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-026-210

A Yugo M56 7.62 caliber submachine gun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kenneth Perkins, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-026-253

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Gregory M. Bryant, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-026-255

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-026-286

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Michael Jerrell Jones, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 22-026-294

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 6th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-026-304

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Armed Carjacking. CCN: 22-016-080

Thursday, February 24, 2022

A PW Arms Redmond Washington SKS 21317 rifle was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Antonio Daron Synder, of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure while Armed, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-026-400

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Shepherd Parkway, Southwest. CCN: 21-061-709

Friday, February 25, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Daniel Jahleel Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-069

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-251

Saturday, February 26, 2022

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Leroy William Alexander, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 22-027-339

A Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun and a Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Adrian Andrew Bell, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Lorenzo Dennie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-341

A MFTD AK-47 .22 caliber rifle and a Norinco CSI SKS 7.62 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3900 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-027-461

A Taurus PT24-7 Pro-C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of -Oakwood Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Lamiko Wheeler, of Temple Hills, MD, for Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-525

A Century Arms VSKA 7.62 caliber rifle was recovered in the 200 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Ahmad Keon McDuffie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-699

A Taurus Millennium .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Nathan D’Angelo Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 22-027-744

Sunday, February 27, 2022

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-027-795

A Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-027-810

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dartangan Lee Page, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Urinating or Defecating in Public, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-027-998

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Christopher Johnson, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-028-039

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Gary Eugene Imes, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-028-115

An AM 15 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Yusuf Shabazz Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-028-180

An Arisaka 99 7.7x58mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Johnathan Daniel House, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Simple Assault. CCN: 22-028-181

Monday, February 28, 2022

An Armi Tanfoglio Guiseppe GT27 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-028-324

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, an INC AR-15 .223 caliber rifle, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Bronson Xzaiver Green, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-028-465

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Deandre Hunt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-028-485

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Xavier Saevon Valentine, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Byron Richardson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-028-540

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block 38th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Michael Everett, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Leaving after Colliding, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and No Permit. CCN: 22-028-705

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###