Platinum Signs, a Best-in-class Signage & Sign Company in Sydney, Announces Website Update Focused on Custom Signs
Platinum Signs is a top-rated signage and sign company with its headquarters in Sydney, Australia.
As a signage company, our website is quite literally the first signage that a potential customer sees in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, or other cities in Australia.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Signs, a best-in-class signage and sign company based in Sydney Australia at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/, is proud to announce a new website update. The update contains myriad new pages focused on custom signs, ranging from 3D signage to acrylic signage to truck wraps.
"As a signage company, our website is quite literally the first signage that a potential customer sees in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, or other cities in Australia," explains Alexandre Andrighetti, Customer Service Manager at the company. "Interested persons can check out the new website on computers and phones, and reach out to our signwriters for a custom sign quote."
Beyond the more general pages as listed above, the new site has key pages focused on very specific technological areas. For example, the page on CNC Router Cutting (https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/cnc-router-cutting/) explains that the company has large scale fabrication capacity for signs. Thus, it can create bespoke and cost-effective signage. In addition to working for signage clients and on CNC router projects, the sign specialists also offer trade cutting for various industries. Companies that are industrial fabricators, artists, wood makers, furniture shop owners, or any type of architectural project can leverage this advanced technology. A computer numerical control (CNC) router is a computer-controlled cutting machine which typically mounts a hand-held router as a spindle which is used for cutting various materials, such as wood, composites, aluminium, steel, plastics, glass, and foams.
ABOUT PLATINUM SIGNS
Platinum Signs is a best-in-class sign company based in Sydney with offices in Melbourne and other locations in Australia. We specialize in signage for businesses, nonprofits, and government entities who want the best signs at affordable prices. Whether it’s a custom sign for your business or a vehicle wrap (car wrap or truck wrap or other types of fleet or vehicle wrapping), whether it’s lightbox sign (3D or LED signage), whether it’s acrylic signs or perplex signs, we want to be your sign company! Other services include CNC Router Cutting, custom signage, laser cutting, and – of course – signage for offices. We service all of Australia from Sydney and Melbourne, to companies with branding and fleet needs across the country. Contact us today for a free consultation on your sign needs.
