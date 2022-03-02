American Jews to Protest Israeli Government’s Persecution of its Orthodox Jewish Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthodox Jewish community of New York plans to hold a public demonstration this Thursday, March 3rd, at 3 PM outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan (Second Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets) to protest the Israeli government’s ongoing oppression of the Jewish religion and religious Jews.
"Ever since the beginning of the Zionist movement, and the establishment of their state in the Holy Land, which is totally forbidden by the Jewish Religion their main focus has been to uproot and destroy the Torah – the code of laws given to the Jewish Nation on Mount Sinai. Their virulent atheism brings them to hate Judaism and its Torah-abiding followers; a hatred which manifests itself in various ways, explained Rabbi Hershel Klar, the organizer of the rally." Desecrating sacred burial-places, Sabbath desecration, promoting obscene and licentious stores, forced conscription of religious boys and girls, and many more. Currently at stake are two issues:
Desecration of Graves
The government is in the process of excavating a major ancient Jewish cemetery in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem, in order to build an access-road to the new housing complex. Excavating and desecrating Jewish graves is strictly forbidden by Jewish law, which believes in the eternity of the soul and the future resurrection of the dead. Additionally, this is just another link in the long chain of the Zionist disregard of worlds standards of decency and disrespect of basic human values. When religious Jews, and even distinguished rabbis, come to the site to peacefully protest they are brutally and murderously attacked, and imprisoned for long terms.
Forced Conscription
For a number of years now they have been enacting new laws in order to draft religious youths into the army – the main focus of which is to force them to abandon their Orthodox lifestyle and to indoctrinate them into non-religious, and indeed anti-religious, society. Many of their own military experts have admitted that, from a strictly military standpoint the extra efforts to accommodate the religious youth (kosher food, prayer services, etc.) are more trouble than they are worth. Nonetheless they extend all efforts to draft as many religious boys and girls as they possibly can. They are currently in the process in adopted a new law which will enable them to conscript and corrupt thousands more. This week alone they arrested two religious girls for refusing to be drafted, even though (under current legislation) they are within their rights to do so.
The government’s ongoing oppression of the authentic religious community, shows that they are not a Jewish state, as they claim to be. Their goal is, and has always been, to uproot Torah observance. Their very sovereignty is forbidden by the Torah, which teaches that Jews may not have their own state. They claim to act in the name of Jewry, yet they fight against their neighbors – which is against the Jewish religion – and thereby cause anti-Semitism in the Middle East and throughout the world. And now the world can see that they not only cause anti-Semitism – they themselves persecute Jews.
“Their state is not a help or benefit to Jews; it is nothing but a movement that seeks to transform Judaism from a religion into a nationalism, destroying the millennia-old Jewish People in the process. Their state has existed for nearly 74 years and they are frustrated that we, the original Jewish People, still continue to exist and thrive. They see us as an obstacle to their goals.
“The world must know: they are not a Jewish state! They don’t represent the Jewish People!” concluded Rabbi Klar.
Rabbi Hershel Klar
