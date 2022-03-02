Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein: Take Action if You Were Impacted By the 2021 T-Mobile Data Breach

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today asked all North Carolinians who may have been impacted by the August 2021 massive T-Mobile data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. The breach impacted more than 53 million people, including 1,041,556 North Carolinians.

“If you were a T-Mobile customer last year, please take action right now to protect your financial and personal information,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “T-Mobile’s data breach exposed more than 1 million North Carolinians’ personal data. This is unacceptable. Companies must do better protecting their customers’ information.”

On August 17, 2021, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised. Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many people have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted people are at heightened risk for identity theft.

If you were or think you might have been impacted by this data breach, please take these steps:

