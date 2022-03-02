WEDC, DATCP Expanding Funding for International Market Access Grants to Agribusinesses

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), invites Wisconsin agribusinesses to apply for International Market Access Grants (IMAG) through April 1, 2022. The additional funding for these grants to agribusinesses is provided by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which was proposed by Gov. Tony Evers in his 2021-23 biennial budget. The funds were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee.

“Global demand for Wisconsin agricultural products continues to grow,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “It’s vital that Wisconsin farmers and agribusinesses take advantage of these resources to get their products into new markets around the world.”

Coordinated by WEDC, IMAGs provide funding to support a company’s specific export development and deployment strategy. The WIAE expands WEDC’s existing IMAG program by designating funds solely for agribusinesses. Applicants must be an established agribusiness that is new to exporting or expanding into new markets, operating in Wisconsin for at least one year, and manufacturing, processing, assembling, or distributing a product that has the potential to be exported.

“Throughout the pandemic, Wisconsin’s agriculture industry has remained resilient and competitive in providing high-quality agricultural products to the world,” said Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “In 2021, our state hit a new record for agricultural exports, and the Governor’s investment in the WIAE will offer strategic support to agribusinesses seeking to continue this momentum.”

Companies that have not completed ExporTech™ training can receive IMAG funding up to three times with a maximum of $10,000 per grant. ExporTech™ graduates can receive IMAG funding up to six times with a maximum of $25,000 per grant. Matching funds are required at 30 percent of the grant award. Eligible project expenses include costs associated with trade shows and ventures, marketing, promotions, consulting services, and export education.

Application materials can be requested by contacting Katie Ujdak, WEDC Global Trade & Investment Grants Specialist, at katie.ujdak@wedc.org or (608) 210-6773. For more information on the IMAG program, visit https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/global-business-development-program/.

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. For more information on the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website.