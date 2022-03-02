Submit Release
Gov. Lee Launches Proven Crime Prevention for Memphis, Surrounding Areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced his proposed budget will fund 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers for Shelby County as the administration focuses on proven crime prevention methods and addressing law enforcement staff shortages.

Gov. Lee will be in Memphis on Thursday, March 3, to do a ride-along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Memphis Police Department with a brief media avail to follow.

“Violent crime has no place in Tennessee, period. To immediately strengthen public safety, we have to invest in evidence-based crime prevention methods and continue efforts to recruit and retain qualified law enforcement officers,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend the Memphis Police Department for their work to protect neighborhoods across the city and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Gov. Lee’s Fiscal Year 22-23 budget proposes key public safety investments, including proven crime prevention methods to directly support Memphis and Shelby County:

●     20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers for Shelby County funded 100% by the state

●     Creation of a $150 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in evidence-based programming and resources

●     $30 million to support relocation bonuses for out-of-state police officers seeking to move to Tennessee

●     Expansion of state funding for law enforcement basic training and increasing the frequency of training for new recruits

●     Access to a statewide hiring portal that includes qualified law enforcement recruits from outside of Tennessee who are looking to relocate

Read more about Gov. Lee’s statewide public safety agenda here.

