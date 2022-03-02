Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold News Conference on Law Enforcement Pay Raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina law enforcement officers, members of the General Assembly, and officials from the Department of Administration for a news conference to discuss law enforcement pay raises that were recommended by the Department of Administration’s Division of State Human Resources (DSHR) and have been included in the S.C. House Ways and Means budget proposal. Governor McMaster requested the DSHR to conduct an analysis of state law enforcement officers’ compensation in a letter dated January 3, 2022. 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state law enforcement officers, members of the General Assembly, Department of Administration officials.

WHAT: News conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 3 at 9:30 AM. 

WHERE: South Carolina State House, North Steps, Columbia, S.C. 

