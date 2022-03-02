Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Election Integrity Bill Heard in Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase election integrity in Missouri was heard by the Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. Senate Bill 679 requires voters to present a photo ID, outlaws electronic voting and restores eligibility for absentee ballots to more secure pre-pandemic standards.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents Senate Bill 679 to the Local Government and Elections Committee.

“To preserve faith in our election process, Missourians need confidence their vote is secure and their ballot will be counted correctly,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “My legislation ensures that only qualified voters are allowed to participate in elections, restores the time-honored tradition of hand-cast paper ballots and eliminates the doubt and mistrust that inevitably accompanies electronic voting machines.”

If Sen. Luetkemeyer’s legislation is approved, touch screen electronic ballot devices will only be allowed to accommodate voters with disabilities. All other voting will be performed with paper ballots. The legislation also eliminates relaxed absentee voting provisions enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and clarifies deadlines for acceptance of absentee ballots. Individuals who arrive at the polling place without a photo ID would be required to return with proper identification before the polls closed on election day for their vote to be counted.

