Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration In Fort Worth

March 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration in Fort Worth. The Governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Ranger Chief Chance Collins, and other law enforcement representatives.

Established in 1823, the Texas Rangers is a major division within DPS, with lead investigative responsibility for major violent crimes, unsolved violent crimes, serial criminals, public corruption, public integrity offenses, and officer-involved shootings. The division is also responsible for the state's border security operations program and DPS tactical operations. The bicentennial celebration is the formal kick-off event of the year-long anniversary celebration and helps raise money for the DPS Memorial, a mobile Texas Ranger Museum, scholarship opportunities, and the Ranger Relief fund.

During remarks, the Governor acclaimed the rich history and prestige of the Texas Rangers and highlighted their important role in keeping Texans safe.

"From the Old West to modern day Texas, the Lone Star State would not be the place it is today without the bravery and service of the Texas Rangers," said Governor Abbott. "Texas Rangers continue to play a crucial role in our criminal justice system as crime scene specialists, subject matter and cold case experts, and by bringing justice to families who have been waiting with bated breath for years on end. This bicentennial celebration is a wonderful tribute to an organization that has made such a tremendous impact on our communities, and I thank these talented men and women for their contributions to the Lone Star State."