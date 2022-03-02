Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,495 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration In Fort Worth

March 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration in Fort Worth. The Governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Ranger Chief Chance Collins, and other law enforcement representatives.

Established in 1823, the Texas Rangers is a major division within DPS, with lead investigative responsibility for major violent crimes, unsolved violent crimes, serial criminals, public corruption, public integrity offenses, and officer-involved shootings. The division is also responsible for the state's border security operations program and DPS tactical operations. The bicentennial celebration is the formal kick-off event of the year-long anniversary celebration and helps raise money for the DPS Memorial, a mobile Texas Ranger Museum, scholarship opportunities, and the Ranger Relief fund.

During remarks, the Governor acclaimed the rich history and prestige of the Texas Rangers and highlighted their important role in keeping Texans safe. 

"From the Old West to modern day Texas, the Lone Star State would not be the place it is today without the bravery and service of the Texas Rangers," said Governor Abbott. "Texas Rangers continue to play a crucial role in our criminal justice system as crime scene specialists, subject matter and cold case experts, and by bringing justice to families who have been waiting with bated breath for years on end. This bicentennial celebration is a wonderful tribute to an organization that has made such a tremendous impact on our communities, and I thank these talented men and women for their contributions to the Lone Star State." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial Kickoff Celebration In Fort Worth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.