Widowed Mom Shares Tips for Supporting 175,000 US Kids Who Lost a Parent to COVID

Widowed parents now have a new resource and trusted guide to help them navigate a difficult task: raising their grieving children.
According to a study from the medical journal Pediatrics, an estimated 140,000 kids and teens in the United States have a dead parent or other primary caregiver because of COVID (as of June 2021; estimated at 175,000 as of October 2021). As noted in a prior similar study, "children who lose a parent are at elevated risk of traumatic grief, depression, poor educational outcomes, and unintentional death or suicide, and these consequences can persist into adulthood."
According to a study from the medical journal Pediatrics, an estimated 140,000 kids and teens in the United States have a dead parent or other primary caregiver because of COVID (as of June 2021; estimated at 175,000 as of October 2021). As noted in a prior similar study, “children who lose a parent are at elevated risk of traumatic grief, depression, poor educational outcomes, and unintentional death or suicide, and these consequences can persist into adulthood.”
In Future Widow, award-winning author Jenny Lisk shares lessons from children’s grief experts in a memoir that’s sure to help today’s widowed parents as they struggle with the task of raising grieving kids. Lisk’s own husband died of brain cancer in 2016, leaving her feeling lost and alone. She desperately wanted to know: how do I do this thing called “widowed parenting?”
“I’m incredibly grateful that my guests on The Widowed Parent Podcast have shared their insights with my listeners, allowing all of us to learn from their experience and expertise -- because every child deserves a chance to thrive, and this can be difficult if their parent has died,” said Lisk.
Lisk is thrilled that Future Widow has been endorsed by children’s grief experts nationwide. “A profoundly moving memoir and resource, this book provides a guide for future or current widows and widowers who are parenting grieving children. Jenny Lisk gives an unflinching account of caregiving for her dying husband while raising her young children. I wish my mother had this book in 1974, after losing my dad to cancer when I was a teenager,” said Mary Robinson, CNN Hero and Founder of Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, in Mountainside, New Jersey.
Jenny Lisk is an award-winning author and widowed mom who is dedicated to helping widowed parents increase their family's well-being. In her book, Future Widow, Jenny draws on her personal and professional experience to provide a real-life guide for surviving and thriving while raising grieving children. As host of The Widowed Parent Podcast, Jenny has done more than 100 interviews with experts, seasoned widowed parents, and people who lost a parent at a young age. Her podcast brings much-needed resources to parents, helping them feel less lost and alone.
