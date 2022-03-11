Noorani Pirani, aka Noor, tells the story of rebirth, transformation, and innovation with his Hip-Hop EP, "Phoenix."
Filled with Chicago flare, Noorani Pirani releases his six-track EP "Phoenix."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Noorani Pirani drops his latest offering, "Phoenix." Driven by his pursuit for Hip-Hop manifested through the emotional outlet found in poetry, Noor combines the need to uplift and inspire others to pursue their dreams with the sounds and melodies of local Chicago energy.
Consisting of six tracks, "Phoenix" is immersed with local Chicago artists such as Sasha Go Hard and Morgan Gold. Driven and disciplined, Noor has grown to reveal his journey through music while setting his sights on making a lasting impression in the music industry. Infusing his signature sound, "Phoenix" highlights the voyage of rebirth, transformation, and innovation.
Noorani Pirani was raised in a dysfunctional household, witnessing domestic abuse, alcoholism, and constant negativity. Determined to rise above his environmental influences, Noor set his sights on changing his environment and life direction. Saturating his path with focus, hard work, and tenacity, music became the instrumental tool that elevated his spirits and gave him a sense of purpose.
With endless creativity and hypnotic sounds, "Phoenix" portrays the Chicago streets' flare and pays tribute to Hip-Hop culture. Noorani's rhythmic beats are destined to make listeners dance, put his music on repeat, and fall in love with the sounds of Hip-Hop.
"Phoenix" is available on major music platforms. Follow Noor via his Instagram and website to know more about his endeavors.
About Noorani Pirani, aka Noor
At 18, Noor was presented with the opportunity dreams were made from. Destined to experience his first international experience, he traveled to the Arabian Peninsula with a grateful and determined soul and performed at the World Trade Center in Dubai (2016). Shortly after that, Noor was offered and signed a recording contract with Tympanum Chapel Records - owned by hip-hop monk Sir the Baptist. He later parted with the label and embarked on an independent path to develop his sound, perfect his craft, and hone his mission. Noor is also very dedicated to his non-profit work advocating for organizations that focus on domestic abuse, global poverty, climate change, mental illness, and animal extinction awareness.
‘’As a Muslim artist, I want to break the stigma of Islam while advancing hip-hop to inspire the minds of people around the world to pursue their passions no matter what obstacles lie ahead of them.’’ - Noor, 2020
