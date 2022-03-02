GoPrime Mortgage Promotes Kevin Neely to Director of National Sales

Thanks in part to him, GoPrime has been expanding. Coworkers look to Kevin’s example and “face the storm head on, and don’t follow the herd.”

APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the time we are children, others are quick to ask what our dream occupation would be. Some would say nurse, doctor, or perhaps even a race car driver; would you ever expect to hear a “manager for a mortgage company”? This has been what Kevin Neely has strived for his whole career. With a pointed focus of helping others succeed, he is driven by helping his team reach their goals through coaching and focused leadership. As Kevin puts it, “Seeing someone astonished by their achievements is the best reward to me.”This determination has taken him on quite a journey with GoPrime in the near decade he has worked for them. From humble beginnings to exponential growth, Kevin is thriving right along with the team. With that, GoPrime is thrilled to announce his promotion from East Coast Sales Manager to Director of National Sales. This position will allow him to continue to develop with the company, leading others to grow in their positions within the team so they can help their communities find investment properties and dream homes.Kevin Neely first began his career in real estate as a sales assistant for a small mid-Atlantic homebuilder. In love with his position, he quickly rose to one of their top salespeople, committed to helping others start a new chapter in home ownership journey. While working in real estate, he became closely linked with GoPrime, as they were one of the primary lenders he worked with. When they approached him with a position and expressed the great opportunity in the mortgage industry, Kevin was inspired. Before that point, he was unaware of the growing potential within the mortgage lending sector.Despite seeing all the changes and growth over the years, Kevin has loved GoPrime the most for the feeling of family among his team members. Kevin states, “Our values of always doing the right thing and sticking to our word is important to me, and a value that I want to pass along to my own children. The openness to creative ideas and the collaboration between departments is simply incredible; the strength of each department feeds the confidence to excel in each individual’s role.”When asked why he does what he does, Kevin answered this question with a question of his own, “Where to begin?” Having been involved in so many incredible opportunities and experiences, he finds it difficult to be able to answer in such a simplistic fashion. Neely states, “If I had to write my own job description, I would say I retain, recruit, and refine the sales team at GoPrime mortgage, utilizing the full strength of the organization.”Kevin Neely is a fantastic example of servant leadership: bravely setting the example for others to follow by paving the way through hard work and achievement. Thanks in part to him, GoPrime has been rapidly expanding, so much so that new positions are opening left and right. Coworkers look to Kevin’s example and “face the storm head on, and don’t follow the herd.”Kevin Neely states what is most worth celebrating within GoPrime Mortgage: “Our continued growth and the development of our employees. We always look for the right attitude first; skills we can teach, but we can’t supply a positive attitude. While the industry has had an incredible run with a refi[nance] boom, we’ve always remained focused on purchase business. We did not sit back and rely on rates that would eventually increase; we knew the storm ahead and we moved toward it.” GoPrime encourages you to join them in congratulating their new Director of National Sales, Kevin Neely.GoPrime is always excited to welcome new members to the team. If you would like more information about how you can join the GoPrime family, visit www.goprime.com/careers/