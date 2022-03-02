Forbes House Museum Hosts Patrick Radden Keefe and Evan Hughes for Author Talk
Join us on Thursday, March 24, 7:00 p.m. at Pierce Middle School in Milton, MA.MILTON, MA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join the Forbes House Museum for an author talk on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Middle School, 451 Central Avenue in Milton, featuring Patrick Radden Keefe, author of Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Family Dynasty, and Evan Hughes, author of The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.
Keefe and Hughes will discuss their stories of greed, deception, excess and legal battles in the pharmaceutical industry. Keefe’s book follows the rise and fall of the Sacklers at the helm of Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, while Hughes’s book documents a similar trajectory by entrepreneur John Kapoor, founder of Insys Therapeutics and maker of Subsys. The books reveal how OxyContin and Subsys, highly-addictive opioids, were aggressively and deceitfully marketed, and are directly linked to today’s opioid epidemic. Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of the New York Times bestseller, Say Nothing. Hughes is a contributor to The New York Times Magazine, GQ, New York, Wired, and The New York Review of Books, and author of Literary Brooklyn.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome both Keefe and Hughes onto the same stage. With the depth of knowledge and passion that they bring to the subject, their conversation about the opioid epidemic and the pharmaceutical industry promises to be as engaging and thought-provoking as their respective books,” says the museum’s executive director Heidi Vaughan.
Tickets are $25 per person, or $20 for museum members, and are available through the museum’s website, www.forbeshousemuseum.org/opium-exhibition. Both books will be available for purchase at the Pierce Middle School auditorium on March 24 and at the museum.
This author talk is one of a series of programs complementing the upcoming exhibition "Opium: The Business of Addiction," a collaboration between the Forbes House Museum, the Milton Coalition, and the Milton Public Library. Opening April 27, 2022, the exhibition tells the story of the Forbes family’s involvement in the opium trade, the trade’s links to the current opioid epidemic, and its lasting impact on US-Sino relations, and will be on view at both the museum and the library.
This program was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IGSM-249469-OMS-21). Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the program do not necessarily represent those of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For information about museum exhibits, tours and programming, call 617-696-1815 or visit www.forbeshousemuseum.org. Information about IMLS awards is available at www.imls.gov.
