North Dakota Tourism releases new travel guide

North Dakota Tourism released a new travel guide inviting visitors to see why North Dakota is a must-see destination.

The new guide features beautiful imagery and easy-to-find information to inspire and motivate visitors to experience North Dakota’s, outdoor adventures, history, culture, and warm welcoming communities while promoting attractions events and places to stay.

“Our 2022 guide features refreshed itineraries making it easier for travelers to follow their curiosity toward new activities and community offerings,” Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “We have also added a new section of fun facts which will peak interests and dispel some myths.” Other highlights include:

  • Refreshed accommodation listings in an easy-to-read grid format
  • Outdoor enthusiast will have easy access to hunting and fishing information
  • Golf courses are itemized and alphabetized by city
  • Engaging “fun facts” about North Dakota
  • North Dakota Road Trip itineraries and music playlist 
North Dakota Tourism printed 300,000 guides that will be distributed by mail, in visitor centers and rest areas, at events and per requests due to marketing efforts, to order a guide go to https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form. Tourism’s partnership with the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative will distribute 92,000 guides to subscribers with their March issue of North Dakota Living.

