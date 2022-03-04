Submit Release
The Lightning Protection Institute announces the"Most Innovative Design Award" for lightning protection systems

LPI Organizational Logo: Purple and Gold Shield with the words Lightning Protection Institute

Hard Rock Hollywood Resort and Casino with installed lightning protection system

Hard Rock Hollywood Resort and Casino/Credits: Pixaby

Lightning protection system installed on the Hard Rock Hollywood Resort and Casino

Lightning protection system installed on the Hard Rock Hollywood Resort and Casino

Collaboration is essential to the design and implementation of lightning protection systems. These awards recognize the individuals involved in this process.

This process starts with a specification that outlines the proper standards, certified installers, and 3rd party inspections.”
— Tim Harger, LPI Executive Director and LPI-IP Program Manager
LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA , March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many different disciplines are involved throughout a project to ensure the proper installation and function of a lightning protection system: architects, engineers, building enclosure consultants, facility managers, certified installers and more. The Lightning Protection Institute would like to recognize these individuals each year with the newly created “Most Innovative Design” awards for commercial and residential structures.

The purpose of the Most Innovative Design Awards is to provide recognition to LPI Members and an outside individual or firm for their collaboration on the design and installation of a lightning protection system. Awards are given to a person/firm that demonstrated early coordination with an LPI professional to design an innovative solution to improve the aesthetics of the lightning protection system on a noteworthy structure.

The first Most Innovative Design award for 2022 is presented to Sami Akkawi, P.E./Vice President - Electrical Engineer of Giovanetti Shulman Associates and LPI Member, Mike Dillon of Bonded Lightning Protection Systems. Their work together resulted in the installation and completion of a system on the Hard Rock Hollywood Resort & Casino. A lightning protection system was a necessity due to the location in a high density lightning area, the buildings height and design and the usage of the building by large amounts of people. The unique shape of this building provided several design and installation challenges that were overcome by a highly skilled and diverse team. Read more and see more pictures at https://lightning.org/news/.

“Early coordination in a project is vital to the proper installation and function of a lightning protection system. This process starts with a specification that outlines the proper standards, certified installers, and 3rd party inspections.” Tim Harger, LPI Executive Director and LPI-IP Program Manager.

For specifications and local certified installers, please visit our website at https://lightning.org. Questions? Please email the Lightning Protection Institute at lpi@lightning.org. For the most comprehensive 3rd party inspection, please contact the Lightning Protection Institute - Inspection Program (LPI-IP) at info@lpi-ip.com.

Giovanetti Shulman Associates is an engineering and design firm with offices in Broomall, PA and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Bonded Lightning Protection Systems provides certified installers and design services in Jupiter, FL (HQ) and throughout the United States. Contact information for this LPI Member and others near you: https://lightning.org/about/find-a-contractor/

The Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) is a national organization leading the way to establish the highest standards and to support our members in the design, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems.

Kelley Collins
Lightning Protection Institute
+1 847-848-4048
kcollins@lightning.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

