Icon Books Announces the Release of Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks

The new book written by Steven Sidley and Simon Dingle explains why Defi Is the future and banks are the past, covering the entire history of crypto-finance.

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book written by Steven Sidley and Simon Dingle has made a strong case as to why the death of the legacy banking system is inevitable as Decentralised Finance (DeFi) applications offer less expensive and more robust competitive solutions to retail, corporate and international finance. The authors draw on their insights as fintech professionals and technology and crypto entrepreneurs to outline their points. Both also have strong credentials as established authors.

The title of the book is “Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks”, which is clear in terms of what the book is about. All of the chapters to follow are geared towards explaining why legacy finance is being rendered obsolete.

Literature like this is needed in order for laypeople to fully understand Web3 finance and the new era of NFTs and DeFi. Industry professionals and all involved in the world of DeFi are aware of the benefits. These benefits include increased efficiency, more control over personal finance, new investment mechanisms, and vastly improved potential for wealth generation in a shorter time span. The issue lies in conveying these advantages to those who still support the legacy banking system and bridging the intense knowledge gap that exists.

While written in a way that non-technical people will understand, Beyond Bitcoin covers all of the main points of the DeFi industry including the birth of the industry, smart contracts, the removal of middlemen, lending and borrowing, automatics market makers, decentralized exchanges, ICOs, legacy financial models, yield farming, NFTs, stablecoins, mining, regulations, and more. It also outlines some of the major events in the past 15 years and introduces the reader to key individuals who have helped to bring about the world of DeFi.

The book aims to bring about what is missing in the DeFi space - a clear and articulate description of the entire ecosystem, including how each of the major Defi innovations works under the hood. There is a definite lack of information out there with regard to this new industry, especially coming from recognized literature. There are also considerable misconceptions surrounding blockchains.

Too many of the criticisms of distributed ledgers are fueled by a superficial understanding of how the underlying technologies and services work, and how it compares with traditional financial products. This book cuts through the jargon and makes the subject accessible for ordinary readers who are interested in learning about DeFi and cryptocurrencies.

The host of Jist (a UK-based blockchain-orientated YouTube channel), stated “It wasn't until I got the chance to read Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks by Steven Boykey Sidley and Simon Dingle that I really understood the full scope of how this space threatens the world of finance, what exactly DeFi is, and how NFTs are going to be so much bigger than just some neat pictures.”

David Spence, former Director and Chairman of PayPal Australia, referred to it as “A rich, clear, and articulate explanation of a transformative technology” while Herman Singh, Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town Graduate School called it “a masterclass on the evolution and expansion of the crypto world and its possible futures.”

“Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks” is 240 pages long and is written for the typical layperson as well as those already established in the industry. It was released in stores across the US on Feb 22nd. The book is also currently available on Amazon as a paperback, audiobook, or Kindle ebook.



About Steven Boykey Sidley

Steven Boykey Sidley has worked extensively in technology and finance and is an award-winning novelist, playwright, and columnist. An American citizen, he currently

lives in Johannesburg with his wife and their two children. Steven possesses an MSc in Computer Science from UCLA and is currently a partner with Bridge Capital.

About Simon Dingle

Simon has been working with cryptocurrency since 2011 and has founded multiple fintech firms. His career spans broadcasting, journalism, design, product management, and investing all with a focus on information science, finance, and open source technologies. He is currently the chief of Venox Digital Assets which operates exclusively within the Defi space. Simon has been on the founding teams of several fintech firms, founded cryptocurrency exchange Luno, and opened banking provider Curve.

