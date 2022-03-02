DCS Rolls Out New Website to Help Visitors Find More Videos, More Guides, More Information on Model Based Design and SPC

QDM SPC Platform provides a single source for quality data 3DCS Variation Analyst Software Automate your plant quality affordably with QDM Cloud

DCS Rolls Out New Website to Help Visitors Find More on QMS, CAD Design, and SPC Software

The 3DCS suite of products... provides a complete tolerance solution that can cover everything from sheet metal analysis, to plastic molded parts, to plane wing structures, and massive fusion reactors” — Dave Johnson, 3DCS Product Manager

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a SANDVIK Company, has renovated its website to provide concentrated content for each of its products while improving navigationDCS is proud to announce the release of a new website. This new site contains two fully dedicated subsites, each providing concentrated content for DCS' two flagship software suites; 3DCS Variation Suite and QDM SPC Platform The new site is designed to guide visitors through the value, features, case studies, and software tools for these quality solutions in order to inform key decisions on implementing digital transformation with CAD and QMS. By creating a stronger customer journey, DCS looks to inform investigating parties with answers to all their questions, making buying decisions easier, and clearly laying out the value of their software."This new site is designed to help our prospective and current clients find the information they need faster while providing answers to common questions about our tools," said John Mathieson, DCS President, and CEO. 3DCS Variation Analyst is the high-end simulation tool for dimensional analysis. As part of the DCS Scalable Solution, which contains 3DCS DVM, a single assembly move system for designers, and 3DCS MVM, a mechanical based version of 3DCS, 3DCS Variation Analyst hosts a wide breadth of tools for simulating assemblies, processes, tooling, stack-ups, environments, functions, gears, and dozens more situations that can cause variation in a system.With this breadth of function, it can be daunting for new users and investigating engineers to wrap their minds around what is possible. The new layout is designed to make it easier to understand both the basic functions and value of 3DCS software, as well as advanced applications."The 3DCS suite of products, which includes core systems and add-ons, provides a complete tolerance solution that can cover everything from sheet metal analysis, to plastic molded parts, all the way to complete aerospace wing structures, and massive, ten thousand part fusion reactors," said Dave Johnson, 3DCS Product Manager. "As such, it can be difficult to clearly show where to start and the value customers receive. We are always looking to improve our messaging and delivery to help customers figure out how best to apply these tools, and what kind of value they can expect from their use."Leaning into this complexity of use, the QDM SPC Platform is a customizable collection of quality modules that connect to create powerful quality management systems. With the sheer amount of customization possible and the vast amount of functions provided, providing a clear, and simple understanding of the system can be difficult. The new website provides an understanding then of the value, as well as recommended starter systems to help clients with where to begin, and what to expect.Start reading now, and see all the videos, the case studies, the whitepapers, articles, and both 3DCS Variation Analyst and QDM SPC Platform on the newly renovated website, then connect with DCS for a free 1-on-1 with one of our engineers to see the software yourself.About DCSDCS has been supporting quality management in industries including automotive, aerospace, medical device, electronics, and industrial machinery for over 20 years. DCS solutions are used daily by companies like Airbus, BMW, GM, LG, Nissan, Phillips, Sony, Textron Aviation, and VW. By applying DCS's 3D Model-Based environment for Predictive Variation Analysis and Responsive SPC, manufacturers have reduced quality costs related to yield, scrap, rework and warranty issues. Read more at https://www.3dcs.com

QDM SPC Platform collects, standardizes, and delivers quality data for compliance, SPC analysis, and quality assurance