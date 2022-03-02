As per DelveInsight analysis, the Optical Coherence Tomography market is moving toward positive growth due to factors such as the rising ocular diseases prevalence such as cataracts, an increasing number of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, increasing geriatric population around the world, and increasing product development activities with respect to Optical Coherence Tomography devices, among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 8.55% In The Coming Years, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Optical Coherence Tomography market is moving toward positive growth due to factors such as the rising ocular diseases prevalence such as cataracts, an increasing number of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, increasing geriatric population around the world, and increasing product development activities with respect to Optical Coherence Tomography devices, among others.

DelveInsight's Optical Coherence Tomography Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, Optical Coherence Tomography market drivers, barriers, and trends and key Optical Coherence Tomography companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Optical Coherence Tomography market during the forecast period.

The leading Optical Coherence Tomography companies such as Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, TOMEY CORPORATION and others actively working in the Optical Coherence Tomography market.

and others actively working in the Optical Coherence Tomography market. As per DelveInsight analysis, the global Optical Coherence Tomography market size is expected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In October 2021 , NIDEK CO LTD. launched the Retina Scan Duo 2 , a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model.

, launched the , a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model. In August 2021 , Abbott received product approval from the FDA for their Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging platform powered by the company’s new Ultreon imaging software.

, received product approval from the FDA for their powered by the company’s new In April 2021, Perimeter Medical Imaging received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for their AI’s Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System coupled with ImgAssist AI.

For more insights about the Optical Coherence Tomography market; download the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report

Optical Coherence Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a new imaging technology that allows for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging. OCT imaging is similar to ultrasound imaging, however, it employs light instead of sound. In situ and in real-time, OCT can offer cross-sectional images of tissue structure on the micron scale. High-resolution intraluminal imaging of organ systems is possible using OCT in conjunction with catheters and endoscopes. Because, unlike traditional histopathology, which needs the removal of a tissue samples and processing for microscopic study, OCT can offer images of tissue in situ and in real-time, it is a potent imaging method for medical diagnostics.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Insights

North America is likely to hold the highest share In the Optical Coherence Tomography market among all the regions. The growth of the North American Optical Coherence Tomography market is expected to be aided by significant growth factors such as the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of risk factors associated with cardiovascular and ocular diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, rising government initiatives, and increased product launches. Furthermore, the region's Optical Coherence Tomography market expansion was fueled by high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, new product approvals, and increasing awareness.

For further information about the scenario of the Optical Coherence Tomography equipment market in other geographies, visit Optical Coherence Tomography Market

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Dynamics

The increased prevalence of vision impairment due to various disease etiologies is one of the primary drivers of Optical Coherence Tomography market. Moreover, the rise in the number of patients with cataracts is likely to raise demand for Optical Coherence Tomography devices as well. This is due to the widespread use of OCT devices for preoperative planning, intraoperative image-based treatments, and postoperative care during cataract procedures. As a result of the rising frequency of cataracts and the growing need to reduce the disease burden of vision impairment, the Optical Coherence Tomography market is expected to increase over the forecast period (2021-2026). Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases is another major factor driving the demand for Optical Coherence Tomography equipment.

However, technological restrictions, as well as the high cost of devices in comparison to other competitors, may hinder the growth rate of the Optical Coherence Tomography market.

Get a sneak peek at the Optical Coherence Tomography market dynamics @ Optical Coherence Tomography Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Time-Dependent OCT and Fourier-Dependent OCT (Swept-Source OCT and Spectral-Domain OCT), and Others

- Time-Dependent OCT and Fourier-Dependent OCT (Swept-Source OCT and Spectral-Domain OCT), and Others Market Segmentation by Medical Specialty - Opthalmology, Cardiology, and Others

- Opthalmology, Cardiology, and Others Market Segmentation by Optical Coherence Tomography Applications - Clinical Use and Research Use

- Clinical Use and Research Use Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Optical Coherence Tomography Companies - Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, TOMEY CORPORATION, and others.

Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, TOMEY CORPORATION, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Optical Coherence Tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period (2021-26)

Which MedTech key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Leading Optical Coherence Tomography Companies

Table of Contents

1 Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report Introduction 2 Optical Coherence Tomography Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Optical Coherence Tomography Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Optical Coherence Tomography Market 7 Optical Coherence Tomography Market Layout 8 Optical Coherence Tomography Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Optical Coherence Tomography Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the Optical Coherence Tomography machine @ Optical Coherence Tomography Equipment

Related Reports

Congestive Heart Failure Market

Congestive Heart Failure Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Congestive Heart Failure companies such as Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, Bayer and Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, among others.

Retinal Ultrasound Systems Market

Retinal Ultrasound Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Retinal Ultrasound Systems companies such as Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., among others.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems companies such as HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., MicroMedical Devices, Inc., Sonomed Escalon, among others.

Ultrasound Devices Market

Ultrasound Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ultrasound Devices companies such as General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, among others.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cataract Surgery Devices companies such as Alcon Inc (Novartis), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD, ZEISS Group, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, ROWIAK GmbH, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Diabetes companies such as Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, BioRestorative Therapies, among others.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Endoscopic Ultrasound companies such as B. Braun, SonoScape Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Ethicon, among others.

Latest Healthcare Blogs

What Does Increasing Burden of Heart Failure Bring for Healthcare Market Companies?

Understanding The Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes And Its Complications

How Pharmaceutical Companies Are Mitigating The Gap In The Eye Disorders Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices