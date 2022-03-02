N95-Maker Aegle Launches Presale of Aegle Kids Masks
N95-Maker Aegle Launches presales of new Aegle Kids 4-layer face coverings - designed to filter out at least 95% of impurities, be comfortable and well-fitting
Aegle is pleased to begin offering this trustworthy new mask to the market. Too many parents struggle to find safe & effective masks for children amid the misleading marketing & lack of a US standard”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Healthcare Manufacturer Aegle announced on Wednesday it had launched presales of its new Aegle Kids face coverings. The new 4-layer mask, designed to filter out at least 95% of impurities in the air, is a comfortable and well-fitting, high-quality mask for reliable protection against transmission of the COVID virus, other airborne particles and pollution from wildfires. These masks are designed to provide the same level of filtration as Aegle’s *NIOSH-approved N95 respirators.
During the Covid pandemic, parents have struggled to find masks that protect children and have been subjected to widespread online marketing of counterfeits, fakes and substandard masks for kids - imported from abroad and subject to increasing supply chain delays. Poor quality imports have flooded online marketplaces and now, even those supplies are hard to find due to increasing supply chain delays. Adding to the problem has been the absence of a U.S. respirator standard or certification for kids' masks.
Aegle is working with the University of Maryland’s (UMD) Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices to optimize the fit for the face covering and to help develop a standard for children’s face covering akin to the NIOSH N95 standard. Children’s National Hospital will conduct clinical trials that will help to verify the fit and efficacy of the face coverings.
“Aegle is pleased to begin offering this trustworthy new mask to the market. Too many parents are struggling to find safe and effective masks for children amid the misleading marketing and lack of any US standard,” said Andy Moy, CEO at Aegle.
The mask’s active layer is made of electrostatic meltblown filter media (which filters out more than 95% of >0.3 micron particles). AegleKids masks provide ultimate comfort, high efficiency filtration, excellent breathability, and a perfect fit for kids' faces.
The mask will come in two sizes, Aegle Kids is for children 8 and older and a smaller variety, Aegle Kids Junior, for children 2 to 7.
Our bendable nose-wires and comfortable ear-loops also enhance our snug fit design to minimize leakage and maximize protection against harmful airborne particles. Aegle Kids (8+) comes with adjustable ear loops to provide the best fit for each individual and is available in black, beige, pink and navy blue. Aegle Kids Junior comes with a printed pattern.
Aegle makes 100 percent of its products in Brookshire, Texas. The pediatric mask will be made in Houston with the same materials and production processes as the company’s NIOSH approved masks. Aegle’s patent pending Authentication & Traceability technology prevents counterfeiting, provides complete transparency on testing performance, and ensures supply-chain security. Every box has an embedded NFC (near field communication) chip providing parents with peace of mind.
The Aegle Kids’ masks are expected to begin shipping on or before April 1st. Parents interested in purchasing masks for their children can visit https://aegleco.com/products/kids-mask-presale-1 to order masks.
*The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
ABOUT AEGLE
Aegle is an American manufacturer of products that protect consumer health. All of our products include patent-pending authentication technology, so consumers can trust the supply chain and effectiveness. All of our products are manufactured in Brookshire, Texas, because we are committed to bringing manufacturing jobs back to American soil, alleviating dependencies on foreign companies to protect the health and safety of the American people. Aegle meets the highest regulatory standards for our products to protect consumers and provide peace of mind. See https://aegleco.com/ for more information.
