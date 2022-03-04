Michael Tinholme And His Band of Legends Masterfully Render ‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ on New Record ‘Singled Out’
The single that introduced Michael Tinholme to the world!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter Michael Tinholme brings together an all-star cast for a smash record of Tinholme originals and hits from the Great American Songbook
Quincy Jones’ Guitar Master Mike Miller wows with an emotional and stunning performance
A Fitting Follow-Up to ‘Lady Stardust – A Tribute to David Bowie’ featuring Bowie’s Piano Man Himself Mike Garson
A Timely Rock’n’Roll Remake of an All-Time Classic
Music icons back Michael Tinholme with career best performances for ‘Singled Out’ – a 16 track epic with 13 all-time greats and 3 smashing Tinholme originals!
Joining Michael Tinholme on SINGLED OUT Are Mike Garson, guitarist Mike Miller (Bette Midler, Quincy Jones), the acclaimed drummer Gary Novak (Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Cole), legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney). Multi Grammy Winner-Randy Brecker, Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Steely Dan) Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa, Ray Charles).
“Michael Tinholme’s Story is the stuff dreams are made of
or Legends. It’s the stuff that happens in Movies”
Tom Berg, USA Today
Industry titans have recognised the spark of Michael Tinholme. With Singled Out, the versatile singer/songwriter joins the ranks of Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, and Ray Charles). Listen to Singled Out and you’ll see why!
Artist: Michael Tinholme
Album: Singled Out
Lead Single: Brother Can You Spare a Dime
Release: 05/01/22
F.F.O: David Bowie, Rolling Stones, The WHO
