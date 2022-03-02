Connection Is Key: Premium Choice VP Brycen Millett Explains Why Connection Matters For Insurance Sales Reps
Brycen Millett
Developing Lasting Relationships Is Key, According To Brycen Millett, Premium Choice VPST GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how well-versed an insurance salesperson may be in their trade, it's tough to build a strong client roster without developing relationships. Brycen Millett, VP at Premium Choice, is sharing how insurance sales reps can work to get to know clients and potential clients to create connections.
It's important to get to know both business and non-business aspects of a client's life, according to Brycen Millett. While a great insurance deal may get a client in the door, it's the personal relationship that keeps them coming back for more. There's no need to pry into a client's life, but when they offer up personal information, be sure to show interest, ask questions, and offer up information about one's own life. When an insurance sales agent remembers the last conversation they had with a client, asks about their family, and knows their career history, the client is more likely to feel comfortable returning as a repeat customer.
Writing down a few notes after client meetings can be key for success down the line, says Brycen Millett. Before a second client meeting, insurance sales reps should pull up notes from the last meeting to develop talking points with the client. There's no need to be formal when bringing up personal information that was discussed previously, but it's important to find a way to let the client know you remember the last meeting. Over time, try to commit some facts about clients to memory, as this can make it easier to strike up a conversation in the event of running into a client in public.
It can also be helpful to participate in activities with clients. Brycen Millett recommends letting this happen naturally, rather than trying to force friendships. If a client invites you out for lunch or a round of golf, graciously accept. Getting to know clients in their natural environment allows one to develop the relationships necessary for lasting business success.
Brycen Millett also recommends that insurance sales reps work hard to become active members of their community. Doing so isn't just good for the neighborhood—it also provides insurance sales reps with the chance to get to network and learn more about others in the area.
Staying genuine and honest is the most important part of building strong, lasting relationships with others, both inside and outside of the business environment. If it's tough to make conversation with new clients, remember that talking to others is a skill that needs to be strengthened. The more one puts oneself out there and get to know clients, the easier it will become to do the same with new clients over time.
