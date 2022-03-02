Techcyte donates to the University of Utah's Transplant Buddy Fund, previews AI-powered digital organ donation solution
We feel fortunate to be able to support institutions such as the U of U who embrace technology such as Techcyte, which ultimately will help transplant surgeons save more lives.”OREM, UT, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte is excited to be working with the University of Utah to provide surgeons the data they need to make faster and better organ transplant decisions for patients.
— Ben Cahoon, CEO Techcyte
In support of the University’s organ donation efforts, Techcyte donated $10,000 to the Transplant Buddy Fund, which provides help for patients and families as they await and undergo transplant surgeries. Many of these patients are from all across the Intermountain West, and are in Salt Lake City for an extended period of time. The donation will support families during this crucial time with housing and travel stipends, and help with other costs not covered by health insurance.
At the Controversies in Transplant conference in Breckenridge Colorado on March 4-6th, Techcyte will be previewing its AI-powered organ donation solution. The solution captures kidney and liver biopsy images with the Grundium Ocus 40 whole slide scanner and sends them to the cloud where Techcyte’s AI algorithms produce pathology reports. These standardized reports will be used to speed up the decision on whether or not an organ is acceptable for transplantation.
