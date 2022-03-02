Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Achieving Economies of scale across developed region with biosimilar version of EPO

EPO

Erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Product Type (Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, and Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others) and Application (Hematology, Kidney Disorder, Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key erythropoietin drugs market players profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hospira Inc., Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

On the basis of product, the epoetin-alfa held largest share in the global erythropoietin drugs market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorders held the largest erythropoietin drugs market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

